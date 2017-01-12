NGO receives 120 requests for help

/ Front page / News

SAVE the Children Fiji has received 120 applications from parents seeking assistance for their children's back to school needs for the school year that starts next week.

This was revealed by the organisation's CEO Iris Low-McKenzie.

Ms McKenzie said they had been receiving requests from early December last year and would try to accommodate all the applications.

"The requests we get is for bags, shoes, uniforms and stationery," she said.

"We expect these requests to increase as we come closer to the start of the new school term."

The organisation, which has a reputation of working on education programs and getting children back to school, caters for the welfare of children of low income earners, single parents and house fire victims.

Ms McKenzie said the organisation followed a certain procedure on how to process and approve the applications they received.

She said they took down the details of the children and their parents and the schools they would be attending.

"Once these are done, we call the schools and confirm the enrolment of the particular child. Then we inform the parents and advise them if their application is successful," she said.

In the past, Save the Children Fiji received support from other organisations and this year is no different.

"We have got support from corporations over the years and this year we are working with Bank South Pacific (BSP) and QBE Insurance.

"We also have so many individuals helping us out which shows there are people out there who care about the welfare of needy children," Ms McKenzie said.

She said the organisation had started preparing school packs which consisted bags, books, uniforms, shoes and stationery and would be distributed early next week.