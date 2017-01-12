/ Front page / News

IN the '70s and '80s, memorable songs were defined not only by their lyrics and melody but also by the guitar solo that featured in the tunes.

Bands such as The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Motley Crue, Black Sabbath and Guns 'N Roses made their mark in this era with rock anthems that were crowned by long drawn-out guitar solos.

The guitar solos were such a big part of the song that guitarists such as Joe Walsh, Jimmy Page, Mick Mars, Tony Lommi and Slash became larger than the bands they performed with.

On the local scene in the same era, guitarists who delved into rock like Maxie Columbus, Robert Verma, Waisea Vatuwaqa, Nesbitt Hazelman and Mike Reymond were worshipped for their dexterity and finesse on their instrument of choice.

The trio dedicated hours of practise into developing their skills and took local music to another level.

Along the way they earned the admiration of music appreciators and guitarists who were coming up through the ranks.

Back during the dawn of Fiji's commercial music scene, guitarists were revered and put on a pedestal.

However, with the introduction of electronic music in the '90s and the advent of alternative rock bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, guitar solos gave way to the groove and it appeared that the age of guitar heroes was gone.

Even articles that appeared in respected music magazines carried the slogan "rock is dead".

However, as music came full circle in the late '90s and into the new millennium, musicians such as Prince redefined the art-form.

The guitar solo became "cool" again. Of late, a host of new groups have brought live music back into the limelight.

Bands such as The Gang, Inside Out, and The Relativ are heralding a rebirth of guitarists and guitar solos. And to make the re-emergence even sweeter, the Fiji Performing Rights Association is looking to acknowledge and award Fiji's best guitarist.

The FPRA 2017 Music Awards will, for the very first time, have a category that will acknowledge outstanding recorded or live performances of those who have been blessed with the unique ability to express themselves on the six-stringed instrument.

FPRA executive, awards co-ordinator and veteran musician Seru Serevi said the new category, sponsored by TABS Investments Fiji, would bring significant changes to the local music scene.

"What we have noticed over the past few years is that locally-produced music has focused more on beats, sounds and grooves," he shared.

"Unlike the '70s and '80s where songs featured guitar solos and dedication to musicianship, the music that emerged after that turned away from players' ability to express themselves through solos and intricate guitar work.

"In the '90s and beyond, it became more about the groove but then a change slowly happened and we have seen guitarists and their mastery of the instrument come back again in a very powerful way.

"So, when TABS Investments came to us and said they wanted a new category at the FPRA 2017 Music Awards, we thought the timing could not have been any better.

"We see it as a way to holistically cover everyone in the industry and not just composers."

Serevi said while the green light had been granted for the new category, the process of identifying and judging guitar works was proving to be a mammoth task.

"The tricky part is working out the genre — be it rock, jazz, blues, funk, vude or reggae.

"One of the proposals that has been suggested is to get everyone to play a solo over the same piece of music and then determine which performance is the best in terms of creativity, approach, articulation and skill.

"In terms of judges, we are looking at local jazz legend Tom Mawi, Robert Verma and Mike Reymond.

"But the biggest challenge we have in the lead-up to the awards in May is working out how we will do it.

"Once that is done, we will know whether to look at recorded work or live performances.

"There have been suggestions that we listen to all the recorded work from last year and see who played on the most popular songs or songs that had memorable guitar solos and judge the field from that.

"We have a few weeks to work out the process but whatever the outcome is, this award will help boost the local industry.

"Musicians will pay more attention to practise and even more to the work they put down in recordings.

"So at the end of the day, Fiji music will benefit."

The FPRA 2017 Music Awards will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Serevi said a tentative outline of how the finalists from each of the 13 awards would be identified would be discussed at a board meeting next week.

"Once we agree on the timeline and order of events, we will announce the opening of entries for each category and we hope that we get an enthusiastic response from composers and guitarists."

FPRA 2016 was a smash hit with outstanding performances by local artistes and international guests Paulini Curuenavuli and George "Fiji" Veikoso.

Serevi said this year's event would also feature local artistes who had made a name for themselves on the international scene.

"We just want to keep improving the awards ceremony with each successive year and we hope that people show their appreciation for local music and the people who compose and record that music by purchasing tickets for the event."

The 13 categories at this year's event are Best New Artiste, Best Composition, Best English Song, International Achievement Award, Best Gospel Song, Most Popular Music Video, Most Popular Song, Best Hindi Song, Best i-Taukei Song, Best Hip Hop Song, Artiste of the Year, Outstanding service to Fijian music and Best Guitarist Award.