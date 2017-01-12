Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Vuniwaqa reminds parents of responsibilities

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, January 12, 2017

THE Minister for Women Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, has called on parents to support their children kept at special homes.

She made the plea after the father of a two-month-old baby complained he was ordered by the High Court in Labasa to pay maintenance for the child's welfare. Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Labasa, was ordered by the High Court to pay maintenance for his second child .

Mr Kumar's wife Ashika Nand was sentenced to three months in jail last December for dumping and hurting their first-born baby in a bush at Tabia, outside Labasa in 2015.

He has asked the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation on the need for him to pay maintenance because the State took the child away from him and kept her at the Lomani Au Home in Savusavu.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said Mr Kumar was given an opportunity to take care of his second child.

"He was given the opportunity to take the baby, but he left the baby at the station and went away which was why we had to step in and take responsibility of the baby.

"There are many babies in that home that have parents who are able to support them and the home also needs money. As a parent he has to pay for the maintenance as his contribution to the home for looking after the baby.

"I also confirm that a court order was given to Ritesh Kumar for him to pay for his two-month-old baby girl's maintenance," she said.








