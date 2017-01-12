FRA: 9000 streetlights damaged around the country

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FRA CEO John Schilling Hutchinson addresses the road issues caused by the recent TD04F in their press conference yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Roads Authority has revealed that there are about 9000 faulty streetlights around the country.

Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the damages to these lights varied because of various reasons.

"We did a round-up check and we found these lights were damaged because of road accidents, materials being outdated and bad weather. We are now in a phase of replacing and carrying out maintenance works on these lights," he said.

As a result of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year and the recent floods, the authority recorded damages to streetlights, roads and bridges.

The authority is advising the public to be vigilant and to report any damaged streetlights.