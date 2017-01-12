Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

FRA: 9000 streetlights damaged around the country

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, January 12, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority has revealed that there are about 9000 faulty streetlights around the country.

Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the damages to these lights varied because of various reasons.

"We did a round-up check and we found these lights were damaged because of road accidents, materials being outdated and bad weather. We are now in a phase of replacing and carrying out maintenance works on these lights," he said.

As a result of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year and the recent floods, the authority recorded damages to streetlights, roads and bridges.

The authority is advising the public to be vigilant and to report any damaged streetlights.








