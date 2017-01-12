Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

PM directs FRA to fix village road

Mere Naleba
Thursday, January 12, 2017

VILLAGERS of Nakoromakawa in Namata, Tailevu, can breathe a sigh of relief after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama instructed the Fiji Roads Authority to work on the stretch of road leading to their village.

Amelia Koroikaisua, 75, while meeting Mr Bainimarama on Monday, told the PM of how villagers have had to swim flooded rivers and roads every time there was heavy rain.

She said this had been the case for many decades.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Ms Koroikaisua said for the past couple of weeks, women and children had to swim across flooded rivers and roads during the heavy rain experienced in the past four weeks.

She said school children suffered the most because whenever the road was flooded, parents stopped their children from attending school because they feared for their safety.

Mr Bainimarama asked FRA officers to place the Nakoromakawa Rd as part of their projects.








