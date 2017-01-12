Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Teachers seek review

Charlene Lanyon
Thursday, January 12, 2017

A LIST of teachers that were affected by the Education Ministry's recently disbanded disciplinary services board (DSB) has been given to the Solicitor-General, says Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh.

Mr Singh said about 386 cases have so far been received and forwarded to the Solicitor-General and the Ministry of Public Service.

"Of course, there would be more teachers coming forward so this number might increase and these are teachers who went through the unconstitutional DSB since its inception," Mr Singh said.

"We have also requested the Solicitor-General to first look at the cases of teachers who have been demoted and terminated through the DSB so they could be reinstated in time for the new school year.

"But yes, we would like all the cases to be viewed and the decisions to be reversed and this is the only logical next step following the disbanding of the board."

Mr Singh said all teachers who were affected by the DSB were to send in information relating to their cases to FTU and the Ministry of Public Service.

The DSB was disbanded in November last year after a meeting between the Confederations of Public Sector Union and Government.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)