Teachers seek review

A LIST of teachers that were affected by the Education Ministry's recently disbanded disciplinary services board (DSB) has been given to the Solicitor-General, says Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh.

Mr Singh said about 386 cases have so far been received and forwarded to the Solicitor-General and the Ministry of Public Service.

"Of course, there would be more teachers coming forward so this number might increase and these are teachers who went through the unconstitutional DSB since its inception," Mr Singh said.

"We have also requested the Solicitor-General to first look at the cases of teachers who have been demoted and terminated through the DSB so they could be reinstated in time for the new school year.

"But yes, we would like all the cases to be viewed and the decisions to be reversed and this is the only logical next step following the disbanding of the board."

Mr Singh said all teachers who were affected by the DSB were to send in information relating to their cases to FTU and the Ministry of Public Service.

The DSB was disbanded in November last year after a meeting between the Confederations of Public Sector Union and Government.