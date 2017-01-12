Minister refuses to comment

/ Front page / News

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has refused to comment on claims by the Queen Victoria School Old Boys Association that teachers at the school prior to Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston had been transferred to other schools.

QVSOB president Anasa Vocea claimed a new set of teachers would join the school when it re-opens this year.

He also questioned Dr Reddy on the transfer of teachers since the students' academic performance over the past few years had been favourable.

"Transfers are normally done for disciplinary reasons, non-performance, promotion and etc," Mr Vocea said.

"Can the Ministry of Education please explain the reason for this proposed wholesome change, if anything it will cause more problems because of a lack of continuity."

When approached yesterday, Dr Reddy said he did not wish to make any comment regarding the issue.