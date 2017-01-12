Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Minister refuses to comment

Litia Cava
Thursday, January 12, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has refused to comment on claims by the Queen Victoria School Old Boys Association that teachers at the school prior to Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston had been transferred to other schools.

QVSOB president Anasa Vocea claimed a new set of teachers would join the school when it re-opens this year.

He also questioned Dr Reddy on the transfer of teachers since the students' academic performance over the past few years had been favourable.

"Transfers are normally done for disciplinary reasons, non-performance, promotion and etc," Mr Vocea said.

"Can the Ministry of Education please explain the reason for this proposed wholesome change, if anything it will cause more problems because of a lack of continuity."

When approached yesterday, Dr Reddy said he did not wish to make any comment regarding the issue.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)