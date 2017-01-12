Man falls to death off roof

/ Front page / News

A FAMILY of Veisari in Lami is still trying to come to terms with the death of their father who fell from a Suva building yesterday.

Anul Hafizu Dean died after falling from the roof of a hotel in Suva while doing maintenance work early yesterday morning.

Mr Dean was working with his son when he fell and died.

His wife and son were too distraught to speak when approached for an interview at their home yesterday.

His elder brother James Dean said the family was still reeling with shock of the news. He last spoke with his brother before he left for work yesterday morning.

"We had a lot of plans. Our dad is still alive, we lost our mother in February last year and we wanted to all come together and live with our father so he doesn't feel lonely and we also wanted to expand our property, but unfortunately all this will be no more," James said.

Mr Dean had worked as a carpenter at the Suva hotel for the past five months. He is survived by his wife and six children.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police were investigating the matter.

"The incident occurred in Suva and initial investigations show the handyman fell through the roof of the building, however, the investigation is still in its early stages," Ms Naisoro said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations permanent secretary Salaseini Daunabuna said they were made aware of the incident.

"The ministry is aware of the incident and has commenced investigations," Ms Daunabuna said.

"In the event that breaches are found, appropriate action is undertaken," she said.