Drivers urged to be cautious

A WEEK before the commencement of a new school year, the Fiji Police Force has called on public service vehicle drivers to assist them in looking after school students.

Police director traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahesh Mishra said there was a need for drivers to be mindful of students during and after school hours.

"Particular attention should be with those attending school for the first time and an area of concern as always is road safety," SSP Mishra said.

"We must be vigilant and mindful of the behaviour of young children as they are often easily distracted with their friends. We are therefore urging everyone to help us look after our children on our roads and if you come across incidents such as this, please lend a hand by asking them to be mindful of their safety.

"Public service vehicles and in particular bus drivers are also requested to assist us in looking after students as this is also another area of concern. Young students can often be seen playing in buses which is a major safety risk."

He said police could not be everywhere or on every bus to enforce the law.