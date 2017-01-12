Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Drivers urged to be cautious

Aqela Susu
Thursday, January 12, 2017

A WEEK before the commencement of a new school year, the Fiji Police Force has called on public service vehicle drivers to assist them in looking after school students.

Police director traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahesh Mishra said there was a need for drivers to be mindful of students during and after school hours.

"Particular attention should be with those attending school for the first time and an area of concern as always is road safety," SSP Mishra said.

"We must be vigilant and mindful of the behaviour of young children as they are often easily distracted with their friends. We are therefore urging everyone to help us look after our children on our roads and if you come across incidents such as this, please lend a hand by asking them to be mindful of their safety.

"Public service vehicles and in particular bus drivers are also requested to assist us in looking after students as this is also another area of concern. Young students can often be seen playing in buses which is a major safety risk."

He said police could not be everywhere or on every bus to enforce the law.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)