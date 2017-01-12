Ratu Isoa to take stand

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FICAC counsel Rashmi Aslam (left) outside the Suva courthouse yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

OPPOSITION parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca is expected to take the stand today as the defence opens its case.

This was after Magistrate Makereta Mua ruled there was a case to answer after FICAC counsel Rashmi Aslam closed their case yesterday.

Ratu Isoa is on trial for charges of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 general election.

The alleged offence took place between August 20 and August 25, 2014.

It is alleged that upon his nomination by the Social Democratic Liberal Party as a candidate for the 2014 election, he failed to declare the liability and the amount of the liability to the registrar and permanent secretary responsible for the election.

Ratu Isoa is alleged to have incurred more than $94,000 in debt to the Fijian Government during his tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.

The last to take the stand for the prosecution yesterday was FICAC investigations team leader Uate Biutanaseva.

In his evidence, Mr Biutanaseva informed the court that upon directive from his chief of investigations to look into the matter, he travelled to the Fiji High Commission in Papua New Guinea to obtain all relevant documents to assist in the investigations.

These documents included an ANZ Bank statement and other documents from the Fiji High Commission.

The hearing continues before Ms Mua this morning.