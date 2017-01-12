Biman calls for decrees change

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Professor Biman Prasad at his office at Parliament in Suva. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

THE National Federation Party (NFP) has called on political leaders to demand changes to the Media Decree, Electoral Decree, Public Order Amendment Decree and the Political Parties Decree.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said members of the public were anxious about their ability to meet freely and discuss politics.

"Of serious concern to us right now is the need for permits under the Public Order Amendment Decree to have simple and small party meetings," Prof Prasad said.

He said the decree required parties to have permits even for party working committee or executive committee meetings.

Prof Prasad said some media organisations continued to distort and misrepresent Opposition views and violate the Media Decree.

Prof Prasad said the Multinational Observer Group's (MOG) 2014 General Election report must be implemented in full in order to have a credible election.

"The international partners who were part of the MOG must demand its full implementation," Prof Prasad said.

Police have advised that every public gathering in the country will require a permit.

Chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said any meeting in a public place that discussed issues of national interest would need a permit.

"Permits must be applied for seven days prior to the proposed event," he said.

ACP Tudravu said if anyone was meeting more than three people in a public place discussing matters of national interest, they would require a permit.

"Also processions on the road with five or more vehicles will need a permit.