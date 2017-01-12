Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Biman calls for decrees change

Nasik Swami
Thursday, January 12, 2017

THE National Federation Party (NFP) has called on political leaders to demand changes to the Media Decree, Electoral Decree, Public Order Amendment Decree and the Political Parties Decree.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said members of the public were anxious about their ability to meet freely and discuss politics.

"Of serious concern to us right now is the need for permits under the Public Order Amendment Decree to have simple and small party meetings," Prof Prasad said.

He said the decree required parties to have permits even for party working committee or executive committee meetings.

Prof Prasad said some media organisations continued to distort and misrepresent Opposition views and violate the Media Decree.

Prof Prasad said the Multinational Observer Group's (MOG) 2014 General Election report must be implemented in full in order to have a credible election.

"The international partners who were part of the MOG must demand its full implementation," Prof Prasad said.

Police have advised that every public gathering in the country will require a permit.

Chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said any meeting in a public place that discussed issues of national interest would need a permit.

"Permits must be applied for seven days prior to the proposed event," he said.

ACP Tudravu said if anyone was meeting more than three people in a public place discussing matters of national interest, they would require a permit.

"Also processions on the road with five or more vehicles will need a permit.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)