Expensive election - PDP

THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) says next year's general election for the party would be an expensive one.

Party general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh said the party had started conducting its fundraising ahead of the polls.

"We are conducting various fundraising activities in preparation for the expenses which would be incurred during election campaign next year," Mr Singh said.

He said the party would "surely need a lot of money" for its campaign.

"It's a costly exercise, I don't have an exact figure but we surely need a lot of money," Mr Ravindra-Singh said.

He said the party had also restarted organising its branches in towns and cities.

"We are organising our branches and having pocket meetings in towns, cities and districts around Fiji and also activating branches in preparation for the 2018 election.

"We have branches in towns and cities but we have been having pocket meetings around the country to activate certain branches which have not been active and other branches which have been active, we have continued to liaise with them in preparation for election next year."