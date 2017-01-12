Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Expensive election - PDP

Nasik Swami
Thursday, January 12, 2017

THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) says next year's general election for the party would be an expensive one.

Party general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh said the party had started conducting its fundraising ahead of the polls.

"We are conducting various fundraising activities in preparation for the expenses which would be incurred during election campaign next year," Mr Singh said.

He said the party would "surely need a lot of money" for its campaign.

"It's a costly exercise, I don't have an exact figure but we surely need a lot of money," Mr Ravindra-Singh said.

He said the party had also restarted organising its branches in towns and cities.

"We are organising our branches and having pocket meetings in towns, cities and districts around Fiji and also activating branches in preparation for the 2018 election.

"We have branches in towns and cities but we have been having pocket meetings around the country to activate certain branches which have not been active and other branches which have been active, we have continued to liaise with them in preparation for election next year."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)