Long wait frustrates villagers

SOME villagers from Ra were left frustrated yesterday after they had to wait for their turn to speak with officials from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Women and Children during the second round of the Help for Home initiative.

Villagers from Nakorotubu-i-wai who had to pay for boat fares and then board a truck to travel to Rakiraki were disappointed with the arrangement of how the applications were being processed.

Those who turned up early were given numbers and told to wait.

A team from this newspaper was at the Rakiraki station yesterday and observed more than 300 people had been given numbers by 7.30am.

At 10am, about 500 people were waiting in line.

Veidrala Village headman Samisoni Toga said the arrangement was frustrating for those who came from afar.

"We left really early in the morning and arrived at around 11am only to be told that we had to wait until 2pm to get our numbers," he said.

"Just by looking at the amount of people who are here we won't be able to get our applications processed until late this (yesterday) afternoon or we will have to wait tomorrow.

"That means we have to find a place to sleep."

Some Toki villagers from the district of Nakoilava were a few of the fortunate ones who were able to get their numbers early.

Villager Vilina Dakuimata was number 405.

"It just shows the amount of people who are without homes," she said.

"In our village, only one home was built and another that is still being built from this assistance. We lost 35 houses.

"Only four families got their cards in the first round. The rest of us are here today (yesterday)."