Cyclone victims rush for assistance

VILLAGERS of Naurai in Nalawa, Ra, where 59 houses were destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, left their homes early yesterday morning for a chance to finally receive their M-PAiSA cards.

Village assistant headman Kolinio Duikoro said they had left their homes at 5am in a truck in order to arrive early at the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation office in Rakiraki Town where the Help for Home station was set up.

"Many of us are still living in tents," he said. "And when we received information that there would be another round of applications we came as soon we could."

Mr Duikoro said while a few households had applied for the Help for Home initiative last year, most were still waiting for their hardware material.

He said people from the districts of Saivou, Nalawa, Rakiraki, Tokaimalo, Nakoilava, Nakorotubu-i-wai and Nakorotubu-i-vanua arrived in Rakiraki Town yesterday.

While visiting the station yesterday, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta assured the villagers they would receive their cards. He said their officials would be in Rakiraki over the next two days.