District council approves river dredging works

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, January 12, 2017

MEMBERS of the Sigatoka district have collectively decided to approve dredging works at the Sigatoka River mouth.

The Sigatoka Tikina Council held a meeting yesterday with representatives from government departments and China Railway to discuss the scope of works and findings of the Environmental Impacts Assessment.

Council chairman Ratu Osea Bolawaqatabu said they had been requesting for work to be done for 20 years.

"This council is not against the dredging," he said. "The request has been coming from this council for the dredging for more than 20 years.

"For us today the meeting is about us understanding the dredging plan by the Land and Water Resource Management division."

In his presentation, LWRM technical officer Epineri Dalituicama said dredging works had yet to begin.

"We were awaiting the approval of the tikina," he said.

"What happened last month was a test run by China Railway on the equipment and work can now commence as early as tomorrow (today) or Friday."

He added an environment impact assessment had been conducted in 2012 and that damage to the environment would be minimal.








