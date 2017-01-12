Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue

/ Front page / News

HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar has praised this newspaper for clarifying the issue of a traditional apology supposedly by a doctor to villagers of Somosomo on Gau.

There were media reports that a medical practitioner accorded a traditional apology at Somosomo Village as a result of the four deaths caused by fish poisoning.

However, yesterday this newspaper published an article in which village headman Tomasi Dravikula confirmed there was no traditional apology or matanigasau as they had accepted the doctor had done nothing wrong.

On this issue, Ms Akbar said this newspaper cleared the air for the Ministry of Health.

"I'd like to thank The Fiji Times for clearing it for us," she said.

"Fiji Times, you ran a report today (yesterday) which has set the record straight of our doctors' role and the report is also very encouraging that the villagers are aware of the realities of the situation and they have sort of accepted that we did all we could do.

"As part of our service and delivery, we did all we could and I'd like to thank the nurse and the doctor responsible for treating those patients and once again would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones."

The doctor has continued with normal duties on the island and Mr Dravikula said all had been well with the villagers.

He added that the families who lost their loved ones had also accepted their tragic fate.

"We have all moved on with life and we also thank the Government and the Ministry of Health for helping us during times of emergency."