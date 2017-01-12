Police yet to charge driver

/ Front page / News

THE driver of the vehicle that veered off the road and killed two people in Bua on New Year's Eve is yet to be charged by police.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the case file would be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions Office for sanctioning.

Ms Naisoro said after the DPP's advice, police would then charge the driver.

Police said the 58-year-old of Nadawa allegedly lost control of the vehicle that veered off the road and tumbled.

Two people died — one aged 50 and the other 30.

The accident at Dama also landed five people in the Labasa Hospital.

Police said the group was travelling from Labasa to Nabouwalu to board the ferry bound for Natovi when the accident happened.