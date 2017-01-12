FHRC team visits Labasa

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Human Rights Commission Ashwin Raj with his team outside the Vaturekuka Corrections Centre in Labasa. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

A TEAM from the Fiji Human Rights Commission visited government institutions in Labasa yesterday.

Commission director Ashwin Raj said the team would also look into the case where an inmate was allegedly raped by a corrections officer while in custody at the Labasa Corrections Centre.

The incident happened last month.

However, Mr Raj said he could not divulge details of this matter as they had yet to gather more information. But he described the visit to the institutions as encouraging.

"We started with the corrections centre and met with the officers before moving to the police station where the officers briefed us about some good issues," Mr Raj said.

"The team also visited the Stress Ward of the Labasa Hospital and there were a few issues we recorded from there.

"All these issues will be made known to the responsible departments and authority as we work towards addressing them."

Mr Raj did not divulge details of these issues as he was engaged with other meetings.

"But we will inform the people this week about the details of our visit and we are also encouraging members of the public to contact us if their human rights have been breached," he said.

The team also spent time with members of the public.