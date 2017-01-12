Villagers thankful for help

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Naivivi on Qamea are thankful for the help given to them by Government after they received water tanks early this week.

Naivivi was one of the villages hit by a landslide during tropical depression 04F last year.

Village headman Iosefo Tiko said they were happy to receive help from government officials who were on their island last week.

"We are so glad the village has now returned to its normal state and we have received two water tanks from the Water Authority of Fiji," he said.

Mr Tiko said the two water tanks would help the village provide more fresh drinking water to the people.

"The government teams that were in the village had done a great job with the rehabilitation works and we thank them for their help, especially now that we have two water tanks and we won't have to worry about our drinking water," he said.

"Our school building that was filled with mud from the landslide is now clean, the footpaths are packed with sand and school chairs and other items for the school were brought in by the Ministry of Education.

"All the houses that were filled with dirt and mud are now cleared and families have returned to their normal schedule."