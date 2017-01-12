Fiji Time: 3:30 AM on Friday 13 January

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Thursday, January 12, 2017

HOW about this for a tale with a twist of fate.

Beachcomber was sent this piece by a regular contributor. Billy Bob wasn't very bright, but he was a good boy. He used to come last in class and he had very little friends.

But Billy Bob loved to go to the beach and admire the sailing vessels and just swim.

When the exams came around, he was at the beach sailing little boats.

He was fondly called BB by his friends.

One day, he said, he had had enough and left school. He helped his dad around the boat shed and soon learnt to build boats.

He used to go to his old school and see the boys in their fine uniforms.

One graduation day BB stood from afar and looked at the students in their nice gowns.

BB returned to his boat building and became a successful boat builder, though he could speak good English he got by and he didn't really need math to build his boats.

Then his business became huge and he started employing the unfortunate ones from his old school — the unfortunate ones who couldn't find jobs but had degrees.








