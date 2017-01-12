Power tools to help rehab

/ Front page / News

A gift of $127,000 worth of humanitarian assistance tools and equipment was welcomed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural, Maritime Development and Natural Disaster Management.

The gift was made possible through the collaboration between the US embassy in Fiji and the US Navy.

In receiving the assistance, Minister Inia Seruiratu said the Fiji Government was thankful to the the US Government in assisting those affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"I would like to show my appreciation to the support shown by the US Government and the US Navy in the rebuilding phase after TC Winston," Mr Seruiratu said.

"This assistance will definitely make a difference to the lives of people who had been affected by TC Winston and the recent tropical depression.

"Additional power tools and building equipment will improve the response effort in the wake of severe weather events like Tropical Cyclone Winston."

US ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin commended the efforts of the Fiji Government for its responsive measures to disaster-affected places.

"Since we are approaching the one year anniversary of TC Winston, the work done by the Fiji Government should be commended for their response in getting help to those affected," Ms Cefkin said.

"By donating power tools and equipment, the US Government continues to support the Government of Fiji's efforts to help the survivors, especially the children, recover from the impacts of natural disasters."

She added the US and Fiji government's would continue to work together in the future on rehabilitating and constructing new, small-scale community infrastructure and building capacity for community engagement for disaster prevention and preparedness in the country.

The tools will also be given to the Commissioner's offices in the Western, Northern and Eastern divisions by the end of this week.

Generators, chainsaws, hammers, spades, hand lamps and torches were some of the tools that were gifted.