Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Power tools to help rehab

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, January 12, 2017

A gift of $127,000 worth of humanitarian assistance tools and equipment was welcomed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural, Maritime Development and Natural Disaster Management.

The gift was made possible through the collaboration between the US embassy in Fiji and the US Navy.

In receiving the assistance, Minister Inia Seruiratu said the Fiji Government was thankful to the the US Government in assisting those affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"I would like to show my appreciation to the support shown by the US Government and the US Navy in the rebuilding phase after TC Winston," Mr Seruiratu said.

"This assistance will definitely make a difference to the lives of people who had been affected by TC Winston and the recent tropical depression.

"Additional power tools and building equipment will improve the response effort in the wake of severe weather events like Tropical Cyclone Winston."

US ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin commended the efforts of the Fiji Government for its responsive measures to disaster-affected places.

"Since we are approaching the one year anniversary of TC Winston, the work done by the Fiji Government should be commended for their response in getting help to those affected," Ms Cefkin said.

"By donating power tools and equipment, the US Government continues to support the Government of Fiji's efforts to help the survivors, especially the children, recover from the impacts of natural disasters."

She added the US and Fiji government's would continue to work together in the future on rehabilitating and constructing new, small-scale community infrastructure and building capacity for community engagement for disaster prevention and preparedness in the country.

The tools will also be given to the Commissioner's offices in the Western, Northern and Eastern divisions by the end of this week.

Generators, chainsaws, hammers, spades, hand lamps and torches were some of the tools that were gifted.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)