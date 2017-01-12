Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled

Mere Naleba
Thursday, January 12, 2017

AGRICULTURE Minister Inia Seruiratu has directed his permanent secretary Jitendra Singh to fix the issue of vacant senior positions at Koronivia Research Station, as well as acting appointments.

He said it was a worrying factor knowing that quite a number of senior posts were still vacant and those in acting appointments had held those posts for the past two years.

"There are many vacant senior posts and acting posts that needs to be fixed immediately," Mr Seruiratu said.

He said it was during visits to some agriculture stations over the past few weeks that he came to know of staff members having temporary employment which he said needed to be addressed.

"Also look at the staffing in those areas (research stations). Put the right officers in there so that they can deliver," Mr Seruiratue said.

Meanwhile, Mr Seruiratu also advised principal research officers that there is a need to review the pay packets of qualified laboratory staff in order to retain specialised staff members for about a few years.

Mr Seruiratu was told that there have been talks with the Secretariat of Pacific Community to train its staff in the areas of tissue culture.

"It's good to have officers who are trained by well-known institutions, the challenge here is to retain them for a while, so we have to look at their pay packets," he said.

All acting appointments mentioned are valid until March 31, this year.








