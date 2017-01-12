Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The sinkhole that was discovered in Kinoya on Tuesday this week. Picture: SUPPLIED/FRA

Update: 10:03PM MOTORISTS and members of the traveling public are advised that the Kinoya Road is closed to traffic at the Kaudamu junction.

This follows the discovery of soil washout beneath the road on Tuesday afternoon.

Subsequently, the Fiji Roads Authority immediately restricted vehicle movement over the surface of this portion of the road until the maintenance crew effected repairs.

FRA general manager Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said a 900mm diameter stormwater culvert pipe ran beneath the road.

He said it appeared the pipes may have separated at a joint that resulted in the washout of soil between the culvert and the road.

"The distance between the culvert and the road is about 2.5 meters and the soil washout has compromised the structural make-up of the road," Mr Goes said.

"It is unsafe for vehicles to cross over at the moment for fear of the road caving in due to the size of the cavity that has formed."

In the interim, all motorists are asked to use Vesivesi Road and nearby alternative routes in the area.

The FRA anticipates reopening this road by Friday January 27.