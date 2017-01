/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Unions did not nominate Ryan. Picture: Sophie Ralulu

Update: 8:28PM FIJI Rugby Union chief executive John O'Connor clarifies The Fiji Times Person of the Year Ben Ryan is not shortlisted for the Coach of the Year Award in this weekend's Fiji Rugby Awards because unions did not nominate him.

Ryan was recently named Pacific Person of the Year by Islands Business Magazine.

This week he also picked up a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rugby Union Writers Club.