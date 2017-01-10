Police hunt for company cheques

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:38PM MEMBERS of the public are requested to keep a look out for cheques belonging to the Millennium Apparel Ltd company.

The cheque leaves, numbered 008559 � 008625 was stolen during a burglary in July 2015.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said a recent case has seen one of the cheques surface for the purchase of equipment.

"A report was immediately lodged at the Valelevu Police Station by the company whereby investigators pursued information regarding the involvement of a taxi driver," ACP Matavou said.

He said three men are in custody for allegedly using cheques which were stolen during the burglary case at the Millennium Apparel Ltd sometime between July 20-21, 2015.

"Allegations are that the group had been operating in this manner whereby a taxi would be hired to deliver the envelope containing stolen cheques for exchange of goods without the knowledge of the driver of what was taking place," ACP Matavou said.

Meanwhile the three accused persons continue to be questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.