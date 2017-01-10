Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seruiratu on central tour

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 6:36PM FARMERS within the Central division will have their chance to meet the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu this week.

Mr Seruiratu will begin his Central Division tour from tomorrow January 11, 2017. 

The three-day Tour will include visits to the Agriculture stations, flood affected farms and agriculture development projects.

The Minister also have talanoa sessions with farmers and he will also give a briefing on the progress of Ministry's current projects and rehabilitation efforts post-Severe TC Winston.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)