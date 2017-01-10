Seruiratu on central tour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Agriculture minister Inia Seruiratu. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:36PM FARMERS within the Central division will have their chance to meet the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu this week.

Mr Seruiratu will begin his Central Division tour from tomorrow January 11, 2017.

The three-day Tour will include visits to the Agriculture stations, flood affected farms and agriculture development projects.

The Minister also have talanoa sessions with farmers and he will also give a briefing on the progress of Ministry's current projects and rehabilitation efforts post-Severe TC Winston.