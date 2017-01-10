Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Health minister to launch climate change health plan

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 6:36PM THE Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar will launch the Climate Change and Health Strategic Plan 2016-2020 tomorrow.

The Climate Change and Health Strategic Action Plan�s mission is to build resilience to the climate change impacts on health by empowering and assisting the people through an adaptive and sustainable health system in Fiji. 

This plan is based on the World Health Organization�s Operational Framework for building climate resilient health systems. 

It provides guidance for health systems and public health programming to increase capacity for protecting health in the unstable and changing climate.

The launch will be held at  Level 3, Dinem House conference room, Ministry of Health HQ, Toorak at 10:15am.








