Rawaca off to France

Update: 6:18PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s winger Savenaca Rawaca is believed to have signed a contract with the France based club La Rochelle.

In a press statement, Fiji Rugby Union confirmed Rawaca seeking his release to pursue with a professional French club.

"Fiji 7s player Savenaca Rawaca will not be playing in the 2017 Wellington and Sydney HSBC Sevens 7s Series after he had sought approval from coach Gareth Baber to be released from camp today so he can make arrangements to pursue with a professional French Club," the statement read.

FRU thanked Rawaca for his services towards the Fiji 7s team.

Meanwhile, Rawaca was also part of the winning Fiji 7s side in the Olympic Games last year in Brazil.