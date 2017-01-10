Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Police continue search for Holland St. rapist

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 6:16PM THE Fiji Police Force is still searching for the man who is alleged to have assaulted and raped a student last month at Holland street in Suva.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said the investigations are still continuing.

"A team of investigators continue to work around the clock to arrest the person responsible," ACP Matavou said.

"We continue to plead for information from (members of) the public that will lead to the arrest of the suspect."

Anyone who may have any information is urged to visit their nearest police station, or call 919 or directly contact ACP Matavou on 9905053.








