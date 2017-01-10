Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Gavoka concerned about tourist decline

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 6:15PM SHADOW opposition spokesperson for tourism Viliame Gavoka has raised concerns on the decrease in tourism numbers from our biggest source market, Australia.

This comes after statistics indicated that Australian visitor arrivals fell by 1.2 per cent to 359,100 for the 12 months to November last year compared with 363,591 for the same period in 2015. 

Mr Gavoka also lamented the significant drop in hotel occupancy from 60.3 per cent in 2015 to 52.4 per cent in the third quarter of last year.

"It is now below 60 per cent. It was 82 per cent in 2005 and should have stayed at that level if Australia was firing," he said. 

Mr Gavoka added there needed to be more robust dialogue which contributed to the vibrancy of tourism. 

"People should speak up; they know what needs to be done and should not accept the status quo," he said.








