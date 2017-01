/ Front page / News

Update: 5:49PM THE new FMF Foods Ltd biscuit factory along the Queens highway in Veisari is nearing completion.

This was confirmed by FMF Foods managing director Ram Bajekal.

Mr Bajekal said the project was expected to be completed towards the middle to end of March.

"Production trials will commence soon as the machines are installed."

The new factory is an investment valued at over $40 million to supplement the Group�s biscuit manufacturing capacity for export.