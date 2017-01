/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FICAC officers escort Tikoca to an earlier court appearance. Picture: FT File

Update: 5:14PM SUSPENDED Opposition parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca owes the Fijian Government approximately $94,000.

That was the testimony of the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem as he gave evidence at Ratu Isoa's trial at the Suva Magistrates Court in Suva today.

Ratu Isoa who is charged by FICAC for failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua.

The trial continues tomorrow.