Court denies bail for driver on guns charge

SHAYAL DEVI
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 5:14PM THE Lautoka Magistrates Court has denied bail for a 47-year-old truck driver charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

Vijay Singh appeared before Magistrate Ragajeeva Wimalasena this afternoon and was represented by Lautoka lawyer Mark Anthony.

He is believed to be the third suspect in a case where police found 179 live M16 centre fire cartridges on January 1.

In response to the bail application, divisional police prosecutor west ASP Anil Prasad said the case was a serious one and a matter of public interest. 

The case will be called again on January 23. 








