FENC distributes school vouchers

+ Enlarge this image Suva children shopping at RB Patel. There are over 1000 students hoping they will get to go to school soon too. Picture: Shivika Mala

Update: 5:13PM THE Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) in Fiji has started distributing school vouchers to selected applicants under their Child Education Support Scheme (CESS).

FENC Fiji Officer in Charge, Jone Tuiono said they had already processed over 1100 applications.

"We had so many applications that it took us time to evaluate and select the successful applicants," Mr Tuiono said.

"So many parents and families faced a lot of financial difficulties after TC Winston and the recent flooding. There are so many of them living in poverty that they can't afford to send their children to school and thats where we come in."

However, Mr Tuiono highlighted they couldn't cater to all the requests because there just was not enough funds to do so. Some applicants remain on the waiting list.

"Since we don't have enough funds we had to compile a waiting list for the people and we hope we can process their entries later in the year," he said.

Meanwhile one of the recipients of the CESS, Maraia Marama said she was grateful to FENC Fiji who had made it possible for her to send children to school next week.

The mother of four said she had her application reviewed in November last year.