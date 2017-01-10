Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Labasa water supply to resume tonight

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 5:11PM A BURST main at Benau road has caused an interruption in water supply to Labasa residents which should improve at 10pm tonight.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is kindly advising its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

The areas include Basoga, Vaturekuka, Vatunibale, Bulileka, Lowcost, Boca, Urata, whole of Siberia branch road, Vonalau reservoir, Naiyaca (Bhadur sawmill and New World supermarket, Soasoa, Vunika and the whole of Vunivau. 

Water supply will be restored at 11pm.

WAF customers are advised to call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj for any further assistance.








