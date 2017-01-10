USP 9s tourney looks for four

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:01PM THE USP Highlanders 9s tournament organisers, are still in the search for at least four more teams to be able to stage their competition this weekend.

Speaking at a press conference today, USP Highlanders chairman Aseri Uluinavucu said so far eight teams have confirmed participation.

"We are looking at 16 teams for the competition but with a minimum of 12 teams to allow the competition to go on," Uluinavucu said.

The competition is to assist in the USP rugby league team's plan for an Australian tour next year.

Confirmed teams include Panthers, Davuilevu Knights, Makoi Bulldogs and Kinoya Sea Eagles.

The tournament is scheduled for January 14 at Buckhurst and Bidesi Park.