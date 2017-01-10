Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Lifesaving marine equipment available

CHARLENE LANYON
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 4:52PM SEAFARERS and travellers will now be able to purchase Lifesaving Appliances (LSAs) such as life jackets, first aid kits, fire blankets and parachute flares from selected Post Fiji outlets around the country.

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) chief executive officer John Tunidau said this was an essential item needed by boats travelling out to sea.

"This move, a first of its kind, aims to increase the availability of safety equipment at reasonable prices to people around the country and ensure the highest levels of safety are maintained," he said.

"Ship owners and masters are reminded that sailing without the proper LSAs, such as one life jacket per person, is illegal and could lead to up to $10,000 in fines and cancellation of Masters Certificates."

Below is a full list of the items.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)