Lifesaving marine equipment available

+ Enlarge this image Lifesaving Appliances available nationwide at Post Fiji. Pictured: FT Online

Update: 4:52PM SEAFARERS and travellers will now be able to purchase Lifesaving Appliances (LSAs) such as life jackets, first aid kits, fire blankets and parachute flares from selected Post Fiji outlets around the country.

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) chief executive officer John Tunidau said this was an essential item needed by boats travelling out to sea.

"This move, a first of its kind, aims to increase the availability of safety equipment at reasonable prices to people around the country and ensure the highest levels of safety are maintained," he said.

"Ship owners and masters are reminded that sailing without the proper LSAs, such as one life jacket per person, is illegal and could lead to up to $10,000 in fines and cancellation of Masters Certificates."

Below is a full list of the items.



