Fijiana coach to hunt at coast 7s

Update: 2:37PM FIJIANA 7s team Head Coach Iliesa Tanivula said he would be looking for potential players in the upcoming Coral Coast 7s tournament that would be held in Sigatoka, on January 28.

He said they would be focussing on winning the tournament as their build up for the series.

"We will be trying out some of our new players for the tournament not only that we will be looking for players in the other teams as well," Tanivula said.

International teams from Japan and Hong Kong will also be featuring at the tournament.

"The presence of the international teams will further boost the competition and in terms of making it more the competition more competitive."

Tanivula then said their team had marched into camp last week and they would be having their final run later this week.