Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijiana coach to hunt at coast 7s

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 2:37PM FIJIANA 7s team Head Coach Iliesa Tanivula said he would be looking for potential players in the upcoming Coral Coast 7s tournament that would be held in Sigatoka, on January 28.

He said they would be focussing on winning the tournament as their build up for the series.

"We will be trying out some of our new players for the tournament not only that we will be looking for players in the other teams as well," Tanivula said.

International teams from Japan and Hong Kong will also be featuring at the tournament.

"The presence of the international teams will further boost the competition and in terms of making it more the competition more competitive."

Tanivula then said their team had marched into camp last week and they would be having their final run later this week.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)