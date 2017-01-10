Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Farmers express back to school woes

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 2:35PM MEMBERS of the National Farmers Union have been faced with the difficult task of school preparations.

NFU president Surendra Lal said their members don�t have enough finance to cater for their children�s school stationery and uniforms.

"These farmers were unfortunate because crushing season ended in mid - October and the second cane payment they received was early December so a lot of that have been used up," he said.

"There were also a lot of deductions in that last cane payment so farmers could not save enough for the new school term."

"They need money to buy their children�s school stationery so we are trying to organise something with the Fiji Sugar Corporation."








