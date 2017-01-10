Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Voyagers enjoy Fijian tour

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 2:31PM TOURISTS arriving at the Capital City on the Voyagers of the Seas Cruise Ship have so far enjoyed their tour around the country.

A seventy-five year old couple, from Spain were pleased with the warm friendly nature that the Fijian people portrayed while greeting them on the streets. 

Mother-of-three, Narelle Dunn said her family plans to return to Fiji on a trip of their own so they could better experience the Fijian culture with no time constraints.

An Italian couple living in Germany, Nestov Peccia and Ana Reitano said Fijian artifacts and other souvenirs were being sold at a reasonable price.

"We went snorkelling at Beachcomber Island in the Mamanuca and it was such a beautiful experience." said Ms Reitano. 

"We will definitely recommend Fiji to our friends because it has been such a peaceful experience," she added. 

The Voyager of the Seas will be heading to the Mystery Island in Vanuatu for the next two days before returning to Australia next week. 








