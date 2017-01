/ Front page / News

Update: 2:30PM POLICE will refer to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution the file containing details of two deaths that happened in Bua on New Years eve.

Spokeswoman Ana Naisoro has confirmed the file will be sent for sanctioning.

The deaths happened when the family?s vehicle veered off the road at Dama in Bua while travelling to Nabouwalu early that morning.

The family was to have boarded the ship bound for Natovi.