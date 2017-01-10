SPSE phones out of order

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:29PM THE South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE) and Central Share Registry Limited (CSRL) have today, via a public notice, advised that their telephone lines are inoperable at the moment.

They have however advised that their team members can be contacted as follows:

Compliance � Krishna Narayan on 9955874 or krishika@spse.com.fj

Investment, trading and market analysis � Pretesh Prasad on 9343535 or pretesh@spse.com.fj

Registry � Joana Rarasea on 8467708 or joana@spse.com.fj

Accounts � Swastika Ram on 9497825 or swastika@spse.com.fj and Ashly Prasad on 9027539 or ashly@spse.com.fj

The SPSE and CSRL also confirmed they were trying to rectify the problem by close of business today.