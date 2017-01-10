Youth league final playoff this week

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:28PM THE final playoff of the Vodafone Youth League 2016 will be played from Thursday at the Fiji Football Association academy grounds in Vatuwaqa.

The three day competitions features youth teams of Rewa, Labasa and Ba.

The three teams were the champion teams in the respective zonal competition through which they have qualified for the national playoff.

Rewa and Labasa battles it out on the first day while Labasa will play Ba and then on Saturday Ba takes on Rewa.

The matches kicks off at 4pm every day.