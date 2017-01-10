Coach disappointed with Nawai

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:26PM NATIONAL Netball coach Vicki Wilson is disappointed with Fiji Pearls player Kelera Nawai who has decided to turn down an invitation to join the national 21 side this week.

Nawai, a NZ based player, was invited by Wilson to be part of the Baby Pearls in the Digicel Punjas International Youth Series had opted not to take up the invitation.

Nawai will no longer be part of the preparation towards the Netball World Youth Cup in Botswana from July 8-16.

In an earlier interview with Fiji Times, Nawai�s father, Josefata Nawai had indicated his daughter�s interest to play for the Silver Ferns.