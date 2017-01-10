UniFiji: No need for Saweni registration

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:26PM STUDENTS who intend to attend the University of Fiji (UniFiji) this year do not need to go to the Saweni campus in Lautoka to register for their courses.

This is because UniFiji will be commencing with their face to face and on spot registrations in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Ba in form of road shows this week.

Students will be enrolled and all other processes including registration would be done at the road shows.

Vice Chancellor Professor Prem Misir said that the one spot registration will be a good way to broaden their admissions base and reach out to more people.

"We are confident that it will work because our goal is to attract as many students as possible from all works of life."

"These road shows will also be highly convenient for our students in enabling them to get enrolled and registered quickly and easily," he said.

Prof Misir has also urged students to take advantage of this opportunity and register for the programs they wish to pursue.

The Suva registrations would be taking place at the Samabula campus on Thursday and Friday this week from 9:00am till 4:30pm.

There would also be road shows held Lautoka, Nadi and Ba.

Venues and time are as follows:

Lautoka

Shirley Park

Wednesday 11 - Thursday 12 (9am- 4:30pm)

Sugar City Mall Friday 13 -Saturday 14 (9am- 4:30pm)

Ba

Ba bus stand beside orange canteen - Friday 13 - Saturday 14 (9am- 4:30pm)

Nadi

Nadi Town Council Arcade - Friday 13 - Saturday 14 (9am- 4:30pm)