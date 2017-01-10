Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UniFiji: No need for Saweni registration

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 2:26PM STUDENTS who intend to attend the University of Fiji (UniFiji) this year do not need to go to the Saweni campus in Lautoka to register for their courses.

This is because UniFiji will be commencing with their face to face and on spot registrations in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Ba in form of road shows this week. 

Students will be enrolled and all other processes including registration would be done at the road shows. 

Vice Chancellor Professor Prem Misir said that the one spot registration will be a good way to broaden their admissions base and reach out to more people.

"We are confident that it will work because our goal is to attract as many students as possible from all works of life."

"These road shows will also be highly convenient for our students in enabling them to get enrolled and registered quickly and easily," he said.

Prof Misir has also urged students to take advantage of this opportunity and register for the programs they wish to pursue. 

The Suva registrations would be taking place at the Samabula campus on Thursday and Friday this week from 9:00am till 4:30pm.

There would also be road shows held Lautoka, Nadi and Ba.

Venues and time are as follows:

Lautoka
Shirley Park
Wednesday 11 - Thursday 12 (9am- 4:30pm) 
Sugar City Mall Friday 13 -Saturday 14 (9am- 4:30pm)  

Ba
Ba bus stand beside orange canteen - Friday 13 - Saturday 14 (9am- 4:30pm)

Nadi 
Nadi Town Council Arcade - Friday 13 - Saturday 14 (9am- 4:30pm)








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)