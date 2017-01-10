Teenager missing since Dec

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Missing since December 5, 2016. Picture: Fiji Police Force

Update: 2:24PM THE Police is requesting the public for information that could assist them in locating a 16-year-old teenager who failed to return home on December 5 last year.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said Filomena Toudua was last seen by her mother leaving their home at Delainavesi for Suva.

"While information has been received by relatives of her possible whereabouts, to date there has been no positive results on all attempts to locate her," Ms Naisoro said.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or send a message on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page.