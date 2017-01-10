Service station robbery suspects in court today

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:06PM TWO men who are alleged to have been involved in the aggravated robbery case at the Laucala Beach Total Service Station will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates court today.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said the duo have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery as they are also alleged to have robbed a customer who was inside the service station.

"They have also been charged with one count each of going equipped with breaking implements, one count each of resisting arrest and one count each of damaging property as they are also alleged to have stoned the police vehicle," ACP Matavou said.

Armed masked men allegedly threatened the cashier of the service station on Saturday night and stole cash and assorted items worth more than $3,000.

ACP Matavou said investigation into the other three suspects continues.



