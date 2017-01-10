Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Service station robbery suspects in court today

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Update: 2:06PM TWO men who are alleged to have been involved in the aggravated robbery case at the Laucala Beach Total Service Station will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates court today.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said the duo have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery as they are also alleged to have robbed a customer who was inside the service station.

"They have also been charged with one count each of going equipped with breaking implements, one count each of resisting arrest and one count each of damaging property as they are also alleged to have stoned the police vehicle," ACP Matavou said.

Armed masked men allegedly threatened the cashier of the service station on Saturday night and stole cash and assorted items worth more than $3,000.

ACP Matavou said investigation into the other three suspects continues.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)