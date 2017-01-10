Student drowns in Navua

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:05PM A STUDENT is the country's first drowning victim for this year.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro confirmed this saying the body of a 16-year-old student who is believed to have drowned while swimming in the Nakavu river, Navua on Sunday afternoon has been recovered.

Ms Naisoro said search was conducted immediately throughout yesterday with negative results.

"However this morning the discovery was made by a group travelling by boat from Namuamua near Raiwaqa whereby the nearby community was alerted," Ms Naisoro said.

"The victim's body has been recovered and a post mortem is expected to be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigations continue," she said.

The drowning toll stands at one compared to three for the same period last year.