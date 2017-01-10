The mystery remains

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Epeli Saukuru points to the reef near Tovu and Tovulailai islands off Rakiraki from where his father, Varayame Tavualevu, disappeared during a fishing trip on the night of August 31, 2016. Picture: AVINESH GOPAL

IT is not every day that a person goes missing at sea or on land.

But when someone does and is never found, then it is heartbreak for the family and numerous questions arise over the disappearance.

More so when a traditional ceremony to help retrieve the missing person from the sea — which is hardly known to have failed — fails.

The situation was similar when the turaganikoro (headman) of Vunitogoloa Village in Rakiraki, Varayame Tavualevu, went missing at sea during a fishing trip on the night of August 31 last year.

Mr Tavualevu, 56, had not gone fishing for about nine months before that night when he decided to accompany his son Epeli Saukuru, 23, and four other men from the village on the trip.

While his son and the other men were preparing for the trip that evening, Mr Tavualevu kept asking them what they were waiting for.

It was a calm and clear night when the group, including Mr Tavualevu, left the village coastline at about 7.30pm to fish on the reef near Tovulailai and Tovu islands.

For Mr Saukuru and the four villagers it was a common fishing spot and they had to stop at Tovu island for some time to wait for low tide.

As the tide went out, they headed towards the reef, reaching there at about 9pm, when they started preparing to get into the water.

Mr Saukuru said his father became afraid all of a sudden when they reached the reef and he did not want to get into the water.

"The crew member, who is almost dad's age, told him that he will stay on the boat with him while the other villagers would catch fish for them too," he said.

"But my dad then said that he will dive and we said a prayer on the boat and dad was the first person to get into the water.

"We followed him and everyone went in different directions, with my dad going towards Malake Island in waist deep water.

"It wasn't long after when the villager who is almost dad's age and I saw my dad catch a fish. He was in waist-deep water and only a few metres away from where we were."

Mr Saukuru said he and the elderly villager were talking about his dad's catch and when they turned around within a minute, Mr Tavualevu was nowhere to be seen.

He said he saw a big figure in the area where his father was and his father's torch was shining from the water.

"Two other villagers who were also metres away from dad called out and asked for him because his torch and speargun and the fish he had caught were lying in the water.

"We thought my dad was somewhere around, but when we didn't see him after some time we got quite worried and we searched for him in the area."

The group did not believe that their turaganikoro was attacked by a shark because they had never encountered one in the area.

If Mr Tavualevu was attacked by a shark, then he would have called out for help and the rest of the group would have gone to his assistance because they were 10 to 15 metres away from each other, they said.

Mr Saukuru said it was about 9.30pm when his father disappeared and they searched for him until the early hours of September 1, saying the weather suddenly changed after Mr Tavualevu's disappearance.

At the break of dawn on September 1, more boats from Vunitogoloa Village, the nearby Golden Point Resort and other villages joined in the search and they only found his glove.

On the third day of the search, a traditional ceremony was held at Vunitogoloa Village to help find Mr Tavualevu because by then his family and villagers knew that he was no more.

The ceremony is known to have worked in helping retrieve a dead or missing person from the sea or river and it was performed by a high chief from the area.

Following the ceremony, some seniors and the turaganikoro of nearby villages went out to sea and called out Mr Tavualevu's name a lot at different places but he was nowhere to be found.

This baffled the headmen and the seniors from other villages because such a ceremony is hardly known to have failed, but it did in Mr Tavualevu's case.

So following what some priests and church pastors told the villagers and Mr Tavualevu's family, the only thing left for them to believe was that his disappearance was the work of an evil spirit.

Mr Saukuru said his father felt uneasy a few days before his disappearance and he had mentioned some things about witchcraft being practised by someone.

"I saw a big figure in the area where dad disappeared from, but I couldn't see the face and I just know it was an evil spirit," he said.

"The question that we still ask is how did the traditional ceremony to help retrieve him from the sea fail when such a thing hardly fails or is never known to have failed. We believe that he was taken by a very bad vu (spirit) because he just disappeared without any cries for help or anything and that too from just near the group of villagers."

Mr Tavualevu's wife, Marica, shared similar sentiments and said she missed her husband a lot, adding that he has not come in her dreams so far.

The 100 nights ceremony for Mr Tavualevu were held at his residence in Vunitologoa Village on December 18 while the family still tries to figure out what happened on the night of August 31, 2016.

Although some people believe that Mr Tavualevu's disappearance was the work of an evil spirit, nothing can be proven and what happened to him will forever remain a mystery like some other cases in Rakiraki.