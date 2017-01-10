Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Court hears Ratu Isoa's case

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

THERE is no record of an approval given by the then Public Service Commission to Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca's son's study in Australia when he was serving as Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, the Suva Magistrates' Court heard yesterday.

Former director for corporate services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kelera Nukutaumaki revealed this in her evidence as the hearing for Ratu Isoa went into its first day yesterday.

Ratu Isoa, who is charged by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua on charges of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election.

The hearing continues today.








